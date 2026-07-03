Soles By Sir

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Jaylen Brown Kobe & Gigi Reverse Grinch Nike Kobe 6 Customs
Sneakers

Jaylen Brown Honors Kobe Bryant & Gigi with Custom Nikes

'Reverse Grinch' customs feature artwork of the late basketball icon and his daughter.

Brandon Richard922 days ago
Malcolm Butler & Devonta Freeman Custom Super Bowl Cleats (2)
Sneakers

How Fans Helped Customize Cleats for the Super Bowl

Microsoft provides tools allowing fans to customize cleats for Super Bowl LI.

Brandon Richard3450 days ago
Steve Smith Retirement Cleats
Sneakers

Steve Smith Thanks Friends and Family On Custom Retirement Cleats

Steve Smith pays tribute to friends and family on custom cleats for final game.

Brandon Richard3485 days ago
Jalen Ramsey Wears Air Jordan 9 Low Color Rush Custom Cleats Thumb
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Jalen Ramsey Wore Air Jordan 9 Color Rush Custom Cleats

Jacksonville Jaguars DB Jalen Ramsey got his Air Jordans customized for Color Rush.

Brandon Richard3550 days ago
Steve Smith Domestic Violence Cleats by Soles by Sir
Sneakers

Steve Smith Uses Cleats to Speak Up Against Domestic Violence

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith takes a stand against domestic violence with custom cleats.

Brandon Richard3554 days ago
Advertisement
DeSean Jackson Police Protest Cleats
Sneakers

DeSean Jackson Is Wearing Custom Cleats to Protest Police Killings

NFL stars continue to take a stand.

Brandon Richard3575 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App