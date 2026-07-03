Watch the Latest "Complex Live" Featuring Donald Glover, French Montana and Cleat Customizer SolesBySir
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"Complex Live" Featuring Donald Glover, French Montana, SolesBySir and MIKExANGELComplex
Sneakers
Hottest Sneaker Drops in Canada: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, New Balance Kawhi 2, and More
In this episode of Northern Soles, Andy Dang unveils the hottest sneaker drops of July, from the Travis Scott Jordan 1 Low to the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1.Andy Dang
Sneakerhead Andy Dang walks us through the most anticipated sneak drops of June, from the Jordan Luka Doncic 1 to the Yeezy 350 Boost V2 "Bone."Andy Dang
Sneakers
Hottest Sneaker Drops in Canada: Travis Scott x Nike, Air Jordan, Puma, New Balance, and More
The latest episode of Northern Soles shows Andy Dang (@certified) talking the newest drops from Nike, Puma, New Balance, Adidas x Yeezy, and more.Andy Dang