Slum Village

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Latest Stories

Kanye West in a textured purple shirt and gold chain performing on stage
Music

Slum Village Says Kanye West Charged $90,000 for "Selfish" Feature and Beat as 'Payback' Against A&R

T3 and Young RJ open up about the creation of the 'Detroit Deli' single featuring John Legend.

Trace William Cowen872 days ago
Cover art for Young RJ new project
Music

Listen to Young RJ's 'World Tour' Album f/ Pete Rock, Boldy James, and Blu

The Slum Village protégé Young RJ has shared his third studio album, 'World Tour,' featuring appearances from Pete Rock, Boldy James, Blu, and more.

tara mahadevan1393 days ago
Potatohead People
Music

Premiere: Canadian Hip-Hop Producers Potatohead People Unite T3, Illa J And Kapok For "What It Feels Like"

A timeless hip-hop classic purpose built for hazy summer evenings.

James Keith2199 days ago
slum village vol 2 artwork
Music

Premiere: Slum Village Share 'Lost Remix' of "Hold Tight" Featuring Q-Tip

Slum Village celebrate the 20th anniversary of the completion of 'Fantastic, Vol. 2.'

Eric Skelton3025 days ago

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