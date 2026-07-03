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Trick Daddy performs during 10th Annual ONE Musicfest
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Trick Daddy Spent $60,000 to Remove Gold Teeth He Got in 1994

Trick Daddy recently got rid of his iconic gold grills, as the Miami rapper, in his first dentist appointment in 15 years, spent $60,000 to upgrade to veneers.

Brad Callas1187 days ago
Trina appears on NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert'
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Watch Trina Play a Medley of Classics on NPR's ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

Miami rap legend Trina delivered a medley of classics in an intimate performance for the latest installment of NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert' series.

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