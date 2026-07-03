Featured
Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.khrisd
It's crazy to think that Drake's only been in the public eye for four years. Since the 2009 release of So Far Gone, Drizzy has gold and platinum plaquandroids
Looking at this week's sack of sick remixes, you can't help but be enamored by the wealth of quality producers out there. Ranging from the Melbourne sound tokhrisd
What's good, Canada? We know July 1 is Canada Day, which is basically your birthday, right? In thinking about the Canadian EDM contingent, we realizedjakel