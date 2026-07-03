Sinjin Hawke

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Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.
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Looking at this week's sack of sick remixes, you can't help but be enamored by the wealth of quality producers out there. Ranging from the Melbourne sound to
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Lunice, Brodinski, and Sinjin Hawke Remixed Ludacris' "Party Girls"

Ludacris' "Party Girls" got a trifecta of tough remixes from Lunice, Brodinski, and Sinjin Hawke.

Khal4167 days ago
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Download Sinjin Hawke's First Mix in Years

It's been about a year since Sinjin Hawke's "Prom Nite" changed our lives. If you want to look at consistency in today's electronic music scene, you h

khrisd4546 days ago
mikeq sinjin thunderscan
Music

MikeQ & Sinjin Hawke - "ThunderScan"

Sinjin Hawke's back with his latest Fractal Fantasy collaboration; Sinjin Hawke follows up collaborations with (the artist formerly known as) MORRI$ and L-Vis 1990 with this Mike Q flex, "ThunderScan." Say what you will about what Fractal Fantasy does with the visuals, but they work VERY well with the next-level boom that these two cooked up. Something that feels all kinds of regal, but at the same time doesn't alienate heads who are looking to beat it up.

khrisd4554 days ago
SNDPEV2
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L-Vis 1990 & Sinjin Hawke - "The Pit"

Now THIS might be the best thing you've heard all week. When Teki Latex, one of the heads behind Sound Pellegrino, describes a tune as "the sound of s

khrisd4558 days ago
just blaze sp
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Just Blaze & Sinjin Hawke - "One"

Earlier today, RBMA dropped their Various Assets – Not For Sale: Red Bull Music Academy New York 2013 two-disc compilation, which featured a beautif

khrisd4566 days ago
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Dre Skull ft. Megan James & Popcaan - "First Time (Sinjin Hawke Remix)"

Few things get me hype like seeing the name Sinjin Hawke appear in my inbox. The Canadian-born, Barcelona-living producer has wowed us for some time a

jakel4609 days ago
lvis1990 sinjinhawke alert
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L-Vis 1990 & Sinjin Hawke - "Flash Alert"

The last time Fractal Fantasy did a video for Sinjin Hawke, is was for Sinjin's Morri$ collaboration "Ferrofluid." Today is a new collaboration, with

khrisd4629 days ago
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Gangsta Boo & Sinjin Hawke - "Yea Hoe (Devils Daughter Mix)"

This shit right here? This is the kind of drum-less banger that you can feel proud to bump LOUDLY in your car audio system. Almost two months ago, we

khrisd4640 days ago
sinjin hawke morris ferrofluid vid
Music

Sinjin Hawke & Morri$ - "Ferrofluid"

You might want to go ahead and stop doing everything you're doing right now and get lost in this liquid metal masterpiece of a video for an equally-awesome track from Sinjin Hawke and Morri$. Fractal Fantasy won for this one; taking the title of the track literally, they found a way to weave in the actual liquid metal, making it react to the intergalactic bass that's housed in this track. This is one huge tune, and just hitting play will show you how big it really is.

khrisd4680 days ago
gangsta boo sinjin hawke cover
Music

Gangsta Boo & Sinjin Hawke - “Yea Hoe”

This isn't a mistake, or a bootleg: Three 6 Mafia's Gangsta Boo and Sinjin Hawke, together on one record. We support the cross-pollination of all genr

nappy4694 days ago
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Sinjin Hawke - "Prom Nite"

This is definitely the night cap. Sinjin Hawke‘s someone we have our eye on, and cuts like “Prom Nite” prove it. You’d expect a king to drop this as his theme before speaking to his kingdom. The horns bring a downright regal vibe to the track, and Sinjin’s blend of grime, hip-hop, and anything else he damn-well pleases just works. This tune is forthcoming on Pelican Fly’s Feathers compilation, which also includes tracks from Cashmere Cat, Deebs, and Samename.

androids4904 days ago
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The 20 Best Trap Remixes of Non-EDM Tracks

2012 was undoubtedly the year of the trap. No longer a niche sound, trap endured a renaissance as producers far and wide tried their hand at the styl

jakel4914 days ago

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