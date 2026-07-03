From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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Gucci Mane just released a song called "Crash Dummy" allegedly detailing the Pooh Shiesty assault. Here is a timeline of the two rappers' relationship.Will Schube
With no hook and over five minutes of rapping, Pooh Shiesty’s "FDO" has become one of the surprising hit songs of 2026. Here is the story of how the song came about.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Gucci Mane’s 2009 “First Day Out” to Kodak Black’s version in 2017, here is a ranking of the best “First Day Out” songs.Kemet High