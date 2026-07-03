This year’s ceremony includes returning host Jimmy Kimmel, who joined winners and nominees at the Dolby Theatre to honor achievements in cinema.Trace William Cowen
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Following the Golden Globes' broadcast return, the Academy is revealing its nominations for the 2023 edition of the Oscars, which take place in March.Trace William Cowen
The DC flick starring The Rock as the titular hero will hit theaters on Oct. 21. It co-stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, and more.Joshua Espinoza
From 'Judas and the Black Messiah' to 'Boomerang' and 'Boyz n the Hood,' here are the best Black movies of the past 30 years.Khal