Scott Brooks

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John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards.
Sports

John Wall Fined After Unleashing 'Verbal Barrage' at Wizards Coach Scott Brooks During Practice

John Wall's fine for cursing at Wizards head coach Scott Brooks speaks to a bigger problem happening with their organization.

Jose Martinez2796 days ago

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