With new music from artists including Daniel Caesar, ARDN, Portion, The Weeknd and more, April has been packed with releases from Canadian musicians.Natalie Harmsen
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Montreal rap is on the rise. Here's a mere sampling of the up-and-coming rappers popping and making a name for themselves in the 514-450-438 right now.Erik Leijon
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Samara Cyn is experimenting with all genres. We spent time with the rising Los Angeles-based rapper and singer to learn more about her process.Jordan Rose