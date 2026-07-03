Sam Mendes

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1917 cast
Pop Culture

'1917' Dethrones 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' at Weekend Box Office

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' has dominated the box office since its debut in late December.

tara mahadevan2378 days ago
sam mendes
Pop Culture

Here's the First Trailer for Sam Mendes' World War I Saga '1917'

Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch star.

Alex Galbraith2542 days ago
Pop Culture

The Title of the New James Bond Movie Is…

The title, cast, and car for the new James Bond film have been revealed.

Doug Sibor4243 days ago
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Pop Culture

Dave Bautista (AKA Drax from “Guardians of the Galaxy”) Cast as Villain in New James Bond Movie

A "Guardians of the Galaxy" star has been cast as a villain in the new James Bond movie.

Doug Sibor4295 days ago
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Pop Culture

Léa Seydoux to Join New Bond Movie in “Prominent Role”

The next "Bond Girl" is...

Doug Sibor4298 days ago
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Pop Culture

Chiwetel Ejiofor is Up for the Role of the Next Bond Villain

“12 Years a Slave” star, Chiwetel Ejiofor, is apparently being eyed to play the next James Bond villain.

Jason Serafino4487 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch The Terrifying New Trailer For Showtime's "Penny Dreadful"

Fill your Valentine's Day with abject terror.

Jason Serafino4536 days ago
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Pop Culture

Penelope Cruz Is Set To Become The Oldest Bond Girl Yet In "Skyfall" Sequel

She will be 40 by the time the movie hits.

Jason Serafino4793 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sam Mendes Officially Isn't Doing the Next James Bond

Despite rumors to the contrary.

nancy-stiles4881 days ago
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Pop Culture

Sam Mendes Back for Bond Round 2

Ok, round 24.

nancy-stiles4900 days ago
Pop Culture

"Skyfall" Has Passed $1 Billion At The Worldwide Box Office

It's only the 14th film to ever do so.

Jason Serafino4947 days ago
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Pop Culture

The First Teaser Poster From James Bond's "Skyfall" Hits The Net

Also, find out when the movie's first trailer will premiere.

Jason Serafino5173 days ago
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Pop Culture

These New Pictures From "Skyfall" Have Us Believing That Bond Is Back

007 is primed for his big screen return.

Jason Serafino5209 days ago

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