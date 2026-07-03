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'1917' Dethrones 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' at Weekend Box Office
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' has dominated the box office since its debut in late December.
Here's the First Trailer for Sam Mendes' World War I Saga '1917'
Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch star.
The Title of the New James Bond Movie Is…
The title, cast, and car for the new James Bond film have been revealed.
Dave Bautista (AKA Drax from “Guardians of the Galaxy”) Cast as Villain in New James Bond Movie
A "Guardians of the Galaxy" star has been cast as a villain in the new James Bond movie.
Léa Seydoux to Join New Bond Movie in “Prominent Role”
The next "Bond Girl" is...
Chiwetel Ejiofor is Up for the Role of the Next Bond Villain
“12 Years a Slave” star, Chiwetel Ejiofor, is apparently being eyed to play the next James Bond villain.
Watch The Terrifying New Trailer For Showtime's "Penny Dreadful"
Fill your Valentine's Day with abject terror.
Penelope Cruz Is Set To Become The Oldest Bond Girl Yet In "Skyfall" Sequel
She will be 40 by the time the movie hits.
Sam Mendes In Talks to Direct Another Bond Film
It's a miracle!
Sam Mendes Officially Isn't Doing the Next James Bond
Despite rumors to the contrary.
"Skyfall" Has Passed $1 Billion At The Worldwide Box Office
It's only the 14th film to ever do so.
Sam Mendes Has Already Come Up With The Plot For The Next James Bond Movie
But will he direct it?
"Skyfall" Writer John Logan and Director Sam Mendes Developing Vampire Hunter Series Together
For premium cable networks.
"Skyfall" Director Sam Mendes Says He's Probably Not Going To Do Another James Bond Movie
At least he's leaving us with one gem.
Sam Mendes is Going to Direct a "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" Musical
It will open next year.
The First Teaser Poster From James Bond's "Skyfall" Hits The Net
Also, find out when the movie's first trailer will premiere.
These New Pictures From "Skyfall" Have Us Believing That Bond Is Back
007 is primed for his big screen return.