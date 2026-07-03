Sam Hinkie

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Not Available Lead
Sports

Joel Embiid Shouts Out Ex-Sixers GM Sam Hinkie For Dying "For Our Sins"

Joel Embiid fondly remembers ex-Philadelphia 76ers GM Sam Hinkie for dying "for our sins."

Gavin Evans3645 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The Night 'Process' Fans Turned Into Basketball Fans

Sam Hinkie stans gave every ounce of fanaticism they had to The Process. Now they’re ready to do the same for the 76ers.

Max Rappaport3706 days ago

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