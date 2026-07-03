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Latest Stories

A Delta Air Lines aircraft in flight against a clear blue sky.
Life

25 People Hospitalized After Delta Flight Experiences Severe Turbulence

Passengers said bodies, phones and bottles flew around the cabin during the ordeal.

Brad Appleton351 days ago
Life

Canada Named The Safest Place To Travel In 2024

Canada was credited with getting the top spot because of its "cold weather and low population density."

Erik Leijon912 days ago
Alter Real (credit: Noemie Le Calvez)
Music

Premiere: Alter Real Calls On Safe Travel And Heem Ze Loner For Space-Age R&B Jam "Everytime"

With elements of trap, pop and jazz coursing through the mix.

James Keith2461 days ago

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