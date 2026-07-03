Rvdical The Kid

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Rvdical The Kid
Music

Premiere: Rvdical The Kid Calls On Amaarae For Intergalactic, Psychedelic Rap Cut "NASA"

"'NASA' would be the theme song if Rick and Morty got loaded on shrooms, hopped on a spaceship and landed at an intergalactic strip club," Amaarea explained.

James Keith2171 days ago

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