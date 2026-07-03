Rose Noir

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Rose Noir (credit: Diane Sagnier)
Music

Premiere: Multidisciplinary Producer Rose Noir Shares Slick Cosmic Funk Instrumental “Modele V”

Heavily inspired by the cosmic, head-expanding jazz, funk, and soul of the 1970s, it feels like Isaac Hayes or David Axelrod could jump out at any moment.

James Keith1359 days ago

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