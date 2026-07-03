Featured
The clouds parted for Santigold, Charlotte Day Wilson, Robyn, and more this weekend.Aaron Zorgel
It's been 10 years since the emotive and hilarious Robin Williams passed away, yet his work continues to inspire moviegoers. To commemorate the acclaimed actor's death, these are 10 of his best films, from Aladdin to Jumanji.Brent Eickhoff
In honor of the flop film’s 35th anniversary, The Hollywood Reporter caught up with some of the film’s stars to discuss how things went the way they did.Brenton Blanchet
Pop Culture
People Are Demanding to See the Mythic NC-17 Cut of the Robin Williams Classic 'Mrs. Doubtfire' (UPDATE)
The 1993 dramedy was a commercial mega-hit and garnered praise for Robin Williams, whose performance is considered among the best of his career.Trace William Cowen