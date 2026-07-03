A tribute to the pop culture icons like Ananda Lewis, Robert Redford, and more who passed away in 2025, celebrating their lasting impact on entertainment and beyond.Marc Griffin
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Pop Culture
People Are Shocked to Find Out 'Nodding Meme Guy' Is Robert Redford, Not Zach Galifianakis
With how memes circulate these days, the true origin of some of the greatest gifs on the internet can get lost in the mix.Joe Price
Best Journalism Movies: Watergate & BeyondAndy Herrera
'Alita: Battle Angel' director Robert Rodriguez breaks down how he worked with James Cameron to craft the new 20th Century Fox film.Daniel Barna