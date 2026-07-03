Roachee

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Silencer - First Treatment
Music

Grime Super-Producer Silencer Shares New 17-Track Project ‘First Treatment’ f/ Jme, Griminal, D Double E & More

Even when things go a little quiet, or perhaps especially when the rest of the scene goes quiet, Silencer has always been grime's North Star.

James Keith1317 days ago
so large roachee dj scholar
Music

Roachee & So Large Salute The Late DJ Scholar On “Rest Up Scholar”

Collecting together a mixture of photos and video footage to celebrate his extensive contributions to grime culture and all the lives he touched along the way.

James Keith1634 days ago
Music

Lil Nasty, Roachee & Marger Unite As A.M.O, Drops New Video For "We Are"

Could they give Boy Better Know and The Square a run for their money?

Joseph JP Patterson4099 days ago

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