River Island

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Emo and Selfie-Taking Mannequins Are a Real Thing Now

There is now such a thing as emo and selfie-taking mannequins and people on Twitter have a lot to say about it.

jessielmorris3549 days ago
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Rihanna Releases Lookbook for New River Island Collection

More from RiRi, the designer.

Karizza Sanchez4808 days ago
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Rihanna Is Confirmed to Design More Collections for River Island (Video)

Co-designer Adam Selman gives the news.

Matt Welty4879 days ago
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Rihanna Shares Why She Mixes Streetwear With High Fashion

See what RihRih told Elle UK.

Matt Welty4885 days ago
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Rihanna Already Releases Her River Island Spring Lookbook

From the runway to editorial, in the blink of an eye.

Matt Welty4896 days ago
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Rihanna Puts in Work Behind-the-Scenes During River Island Runway Show (Video)

Riri puts on a different kind of show during London Fashion Week.

Teofilo Killip4896 days ago
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Watch Rihanna Debut Her River Island Collection Live at London Fashion Week

The singer's show will be streamed live.

Matt Welty4901 days ago
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Rihanna Shoots River Island Ad Campaign with Supermodels

Jourdan Dunn, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, and Ataui Deng join RiRi on set.

Karizza Sanchez4969 days ago
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Rihanna Confirms River Island Collection is Complete

The world becomes a better place when more girls look like RiRi.

Karizza Sanchez5004 days ago
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Rihanna To Design For River Island

Make your chick happy and pick up a piece when it drops next year.

Karizza Sanchez5107 days ago
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