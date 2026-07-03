What's good, Canada? We know July 1 is Canada Day, which is basically your birthday, right? In thinking about the Canadian EDM contingent, we realizedjakel
Featured
Stacked lineups at festivals can be a gift and a curse. Sure, you have the opportunity to see a grip of today's brightest talents mixing the freshestjakel
You can't escape it: EDM is seen as the sound of the youth. Just look at your parents' faces when you throw on some amazing new track. Yet like with aandroids
The 16 Bit Lolitas have been in the game for a while. They had been producing music separately before linking up to form this duo in 2003, and have bekhrisd