D.C. United played its last ever game at RFK Memorial Stadium recently, and the stadium was lit up with smoke and flares, as it crumbled in the process.Matt Welty
Featured
Drake and a woman whose identity has not been confirmed were photographed from above having a would-be private dinner. Invasion of privacy, indeed.Trace William Cowen
What are your favorite tracks to hear when you're watching your team go head-to-head with its most bitter rival? What song do you think should be playing when they've secured their latest victory? These are the Best Stadium Anthems of All Time to get you thinking about what gets you going when game time comes around.Gus Turner
AT&T Park's The Gotham Club offers an exclusive, one-of-a-kind experience for San Francisco Giants fans that extends far beyond baseball.Doug Sibor