“The adversity you face growing up in hard circumstances is a catalyst for creativity...”Jesse Bernard
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From Ice Cube and Will Smith to Tyler, The Creator and Donald Glover, these hip-hop artists successfully made the jump from the booth to the screenMarc Griffin
After a decade away from music, the British rapper-turned-actor Ashley ‘Bashy’ Thomas is back to where it all began. Here, he talks exclusively about the next phase of his already illustrious career...Joseph JP Patterson
British streetwear brand Represent celebrated its Mötley Crüe collab with a one-day pop-up at the Viper Room in Los Angeles. Here's more on the project.Mike DeStefano