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Latest Stories

Shia Labeouf in a tuxedo at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Francis Ford Coppola Clashed With Shia LaBeouf on Set of ‘Megalopolis’

‘What are we inventing a whole step for?’ the award-winning director argues in a behind-the-scenes clip.

Griff Griffin301 days ago
Music

Renowned Group's Duane Jones Announces Channel 4 Partnership

The funding came as part of Channel 4's Growth Fund.

James Keith4126 days ago

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