Reid Speed

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You know how we do every Sunday. That weekly mix recap steeze. Some beauts this week, trust we. Bit of the past, a grip of the present, and a gaggle of the future. Hitting you from every angle. Keep it locked.
khrisd

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reid speed heat
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PREMIERE: Download Reid Speed's New Mix, "Heat"

With Thanksgiving right around the corner (and an incoming winter storm threatening to sweep from the Midwest through the East Coast), we're all proba

khrisd4252 days ago
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Download Reid Speed & Annalyze's "Lez Twerk 2" Mix

Last November, we had the pleasure of exclusively premiering the first "Lez Twerk" mix form Reid Speed and Annalyze, and that mix stayed on rotation f

khrisd4346 days ago
NOJOKE cover
Music

PREMIERE: Reid Speed - "NO JOKE"

Yes, we know, we just posted a new Reid Speed mix, but it's funny when DJ's get into that zone - they'll just keep churning out more mixes. We got wor

khrisd4490 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Reid Speed - "CAVERNOUS INTERIORS"

When Reid Speed knocks, you better answer. Recently she hit us up saying she had a mix set to drop, and we called it EARLY. Over the years, Reid has s

khrisd4490 days ago
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Music

Peligrosa's Final Weekend During SXSW 2014 was a Full Blown Movie

We built the SXSW 2014 events we did with Peligrosa and Karmaloop up as kind of a big deal. But I don't think anything could've prepared us for what

brenttactic4501 days ago
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PREMIERE: Reid Speed & Proper Villains ft. Dances With White Girls - "We Love the Blunts"

Shouts to PlayMe, first and foremost. In the four years of their existence, crushing the bass music scene for the American market, it's great to see t

khrisd4616 days ago
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Music

The 15 Most Important Women in EDM

Scroll through DAD or any other sites dedicated to dance music and you'll notice one thing right off of the bat: EDM is a fucking sausage party. We're

androids4917 days ago

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