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Here at DAD, we're thankful for a number of things: androids continuing to check out the site for the best in electronic music, the DJs and producerskhrisd
As you sit down today to reflect on the things you're thankful for from this past year, remember all of the parties, festivals, and raves you've hit.androids
You know how we do every Sunday. That weekly mix recap steeze. Some beauts this week, trust we. Bit of the past, a grip of the present, and a gaggle of the future. Hitting you from every angle. Keep it locked.khrisd
"Turn up, and never turn down." This is a part of the drop at the very beginning of this mix, and is a perfect description of how some of us out therekhrisd