Reeko Squeeze

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Reeko Squeeze
Music

Reeko Squeeze And Br3nya Trade Punchy Verses For "Tracksuit Maf"

Slightly slower than Reeko's usual fare, "Tracksuit Maf" comes with production courtesy of Mikes Pro.

Tobi Oke2789 days ago
carns hill
Music

According To UK Rap Producer Carns Hill, His 'Drill' Sound Happened Almost By Accident

The beatmaker sat down with TRENCH Magazine for an in-depth chat.

James Keith3200 days ago

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