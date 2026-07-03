Latest Stories
'Ray Donovan' Actor Arrested for DUI While Letting His 2-Year Old Son Drive
'Ray Donovan' actor Marion 'Pooch' Hall allegedly crashed his car under the influence while letting his two-year-old son steer the wheel in Burbank, California.
James Woods' Talent Agent Drops Him on Fourth of July: 'I’m Feeling Patriotic'
James Woods, a known conservative best known for his roles in 'Ray Donovan' and 'Hercules,' was cut from his agent, who was feeling "patriotic" on July 4th.
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Developing a 1980s Brooklyn Mafia Series for Showtime
The untitled drama will add to Leo's growing presence on the small screen, already stacked thanks to a nice documentary deal with Netflix.
Interview: Pooch Hall Talks About His Role on "Ray Donovan" and Growing Up Boxing in Boston
"Ray Donovan's" Pooch Hall talks about his role as Daryll Donovan, growing up in Boston, and being a skilled boxer.
Personality Complex: "Ray Donovan” Star Dash Mihok Brings New York Realness to Hollywood’s Glitz
Though he plays a Boston guy on Showtime's "Ray Donovan," Dash Mihok is a New Yorker at heart.