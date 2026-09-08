Brooke Marine Portrait

Brooke Marine

Joined July 2014 | 15 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

15 Times Chelsea Peretti Killed It on the Internet

Chelsea Peretti owns the Internet. This is proof.

Brooke Marine4324 days ago
Not Available Lead

Don't Kill My Buzz: "High Maintenance" Co-Creators Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair Are All About Coasting on Good Vibes

Get to know the creators of Vimeo's hilarious hit web series.

Brooke Marine4328 days ago
Not Available Lead

Our 10 Favorite Jon Stewart Quotes From His "New York Mag" Interview

Jon Stewart drops a bunch of gems in his latest "New York Mag" interview.

Brooke Marine4332 days ago
Not Available Lead

What '90s Movies Got Wrong About the Internet

A look back at what '90s movie's anticipated for the Internet's future.

Brooke Marine4363 days ago
Not Available Lead

24 Things You Didn't Know About "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

Get the scoop on the sitcom on its 24th anniversary.

Brooke Marine4390 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

The Most Anticipated Movies of Fall 2014

All of the indie flicks and big-deal studio films that will dominate awards season 2014.

Brooke Marine4396 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Most Anticipated TV Shows of Fall 2014

These new and returning sitcoms and dramas will make catching all the awards-season movies very difficult.

Brooke Marine4397 days ago
Not Available Lead

Personality Complex: "Ray Donovan” Star Dash Mihok Brings New York Realness to Hollywood’s Glitz

Though he plays a Boston guy on Showtime's "Ray Donovan," Dash Mihok is a New Yorker at heart.

Brooke Marine4406 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Best "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Pizzas

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have devoured some very interesting pizza toppings over the years.

Brooke Marine4431 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Best "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Toys

Get ready for the upcoming live-action "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie with a blast from the past.

Brooke Marine4438 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

The Most Anticipated Events at Comic Con 2014

The must-attend events at the 2014 edition of San Diego's Comic-Con.

Brooke Marine4439 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Worst Movies of 2014 (So Far)

The biggest reasons in 2014 (so far) why we all wish movie theaters offered refunds after certain movies end.

Brooke Marine4453 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 Important American History Lessons We Learned From "Drunk History"

GIFs of American history lessons learned from season one of Comedy Central's "Drunk History."

Brooke Marine4457 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Craziest Celebrity Stories of 2014 (So Far)

From Solange's elevator fight to Justin Bieber's racist videos, these are the craziest celebrity stories of the year (so far).

Brooke Marine4468 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Kardashians Can't Stop Talking About Kanye West

Kanye West is nowhere to be seen every time his name is dropped on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and we have the GIFS to prove it.

Brooke Marine4478 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App