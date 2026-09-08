Brooke Marine
Latest Stories
15 Times Chelsea Peretti Killed It on the Internet
Chelsea Peretti owns the Internet. This is proof.
Don't Kill My Buzz: "High Maintenance" Co-Creators Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair Are All About Coasting on Good Vibes
Get to know the creators of Vimeo's hilarious hit web series.
Our 10 Favorite Jon Stewart Quotes From His "New York Mag" Interview
Jon Stewart drops a bunch of gems in his latest "New York Mag" interview.
What '90s Movies Got Wrong About the Internet
A look back at what '90s movie's anticipated for the Internet's future.
24 Things You Didn't Know About "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"
Get the scoop on the sitcom on its 24th anniversary.
The Most Anticipated Movies of Fall 2014
All of the indie flicks and big-deal studio films that will dominate awards season 2014.
The Most Anticipated TV Shows of Fall 2014
These new and returning sitcoms and dramas will make catching all the awards-season movies very difficult.
Personality Complex: "Ray Donovan” Star Dash Mihok Brings New York Realness to Hollywood’s Glitz
Though he plays a Boston guy on Showtime's "Ray Donovan," Dash Mihok is a New Yorker at heart.
The Best "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Pizzas
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have devoured some very interesting pizza toppings over the years.
The Best "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Toys
Get ready for the upcoming live-action "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie with a blast from the past.
The Most Anticipated Events at Comic Con 2014
The must-attend events at the 2014 edition of San Diego's Comic-Con.
The Worst Movies of 2014 (So Far)
The biggest reasons in 2014 (so far) why we all wish movie theaters offered refunds after certain movies end.
10 Important American History Lessons We Learned From "Drunk History"
GIFs of American history lessons learned from season one of Comedy Central's "Drunk History."
The Craziest Celebrity Stories of 2014 (So Far)
From Solange's elevator fight to Justin Bieber's racist videos, these are the craziest celebrity stories of the year (so far).
The Kardashians Can't Stop Talking About Kanye West
Kanye West is nowhere to be seen every time his name is dropped on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and we have the GIFS to prove it.