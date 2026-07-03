Rashaad Newsome

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Interview: Artist Rashaad Newsome Discusses His "Knot" Film in the Brooklyn Museum's "Killer Heels" Group Exhibition

An interview with a key artist in the Brooklyn Museum's new "Killer Heels" exhibition.

Antwaun Sargent4335 days ago

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