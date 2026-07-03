Rashad

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This week's Five Tracks is moving a bit differently. Back in October, we spoke with DJ Rashad before the release of his brilliant album Double Cup. Du
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Premiere: Watch the Video for Stalley's "Chevelle" f/ Rashad

The 330's finest kicks off his debut album right.

Bill Savage4195 days ago

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