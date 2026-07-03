Simply put, DJ Rashad put an entire movement on his back. For Chicago's footwork scene, DJ Rashad was seen as the pinnacle. He was a guy who, of his okhrisd
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One thing I found myself doing after hearing about DJ Rashad's death was just listening to all of his music. He was a pioneer, and really spread the fkhrisd
This week's Five Tracks is moving a bit differently. Back in October, we spoke with DJ Rashad before the release of his brilliant album Double Cup. Duandroids
If you didn't already know, it's not all roses and daises here on DAD. While we love bigging up the tracks and artists that we consider to be a cut abkhrisd