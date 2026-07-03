Latest Stories
Seth Rogen Says He Was 'Incredibly Scared' to Direct Martin Scorsese in 'The Studio'
Rogen directs and stars in the new Apple TV+ series.
People Are Confused, Bewildered, and Amused at the Very R-Rated 'Poor Things' Streaming on Disney+
One of the year's most sex-forward films, conveniently located on the same platform as...'Bluey' and your favorite Pixar film?
'The Bear' Fan Runs Into Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce in Copenhagen After Watching Episode and Being Inspired to Go
The Copenhagen, Denmark episode was directed by Ramy Youssef—the only person to serve as a director besides the showrunners.
Ramy Youssef Reflects on His First Experience With a Heckler on ‘Hot Ones’
On the latest 'Hot Ones,' Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef opens up about everything from the continued influence of Larry David to dealing with hecklers.
How Mo Amer Turned His Family's Refugee Story Into Netflix's Latest Must-See Show 'Mo'
Complex caught up with comedian Mohammed “Mo” Amer to discuss 'Mo,' his new Netflix show about his family's life as Palestinian refugees living in Houston.
Ramy Youssef and Amar'e Stoudemire Discuss Religion and Basketball in New A24 'Ramy' Zine Interview
A24 zine guest editor Ramy Youssef interviews celebrity peers about faith, read his conversation with Amar'e Stoudemire here.