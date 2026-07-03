R3LL

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We're hoping you've spent the last few days in some form of turkey coma, getting your fill of good food and great family. You need some ill beats to work up a sweat? Trying to figure out how to impress your cousins while staying in their attic? We've got you covered. Get another plate, huddle around your speaker system, and soak in this week's best, as there's been a grip of fierce beats released on the masses.
khrisd
In a word, this week's roundup of mixes is stacked. From the freshest in the EDM game to some of the up-and-comers that we love to champion, you have some serious catching up to do. Take the rest of your day out and really dissect what happened this week. Any doubts you may have had regarding dance music's future should be squashed.
khrisd

Latest Stories

R3ll, Shurland, Kiff "Be So Bad"
Music

Premiere: R3LL Makes 'Futuristic Club Music' With Shurland and KiFF on the Thunderous "Be So Bad"

R3LL links with Shurland and KiFF to produce a tune that embodies the "Futuristic Club Music" sound he's been pushing.

Khal2514 days ago
R3LL
Music

Premiere: R3LL and UNIIQU3 Link Up for "Ride Dat"

R3LL drops a track from his upcoming EP, 'A JERZ Love Story.'

Khal3109 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen To R3ll's Collab-Heavy ‘Visions’ EP In Full

R3ll has been expanding his horizons beyond Jersey club and Visions is one of the most potent realisations of that.

James Keith3697 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Big Dope P and R3LL Take It to Jersey on "Prompto"

Big Dope P, R3LL, and DMP link up for a banger.

Khal3809 days ago
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Music

Dej Loaf - "Try Me (R3ll Remix)"

A couple of weeks ago, I was surprised that Nick Catchdubs was the first to drop a remix of Dej Loaf's huge single "Try Me," but guess what happened a

khrisd4241 days ago
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Music

Rytmeklubben - "Seen (R3ll R3mix)"

Jersey’s R3LL has been on a tear in 2014. Just recently he was part of a legendary Boiler Room show in Newark and he’s been lacing the underground

jakel4294 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Lido - "Money (R3ll Remix)"

At this point, it would be really wise to consider Norway's capital city of Oslo as a suburb of Newark, New Jersey. We've already heard DJ Sliink's br

marcuskdowling4384 days ago
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Music

Disclosure - "Latch (R3LL Remix)"

The Brick Bandits have to be one of the most talented groups in all of dance music. It seems they have numerous levels of talent within their squad,

jakel4389 days ago

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