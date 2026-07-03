Puma MB.02

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Puma MB.02 'Gorange' Lateral
Sneakers

'Gorangé' Puma MB.02 Arrives Next Week

The next 'Gorangé' colorway of LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.02 signature shoe will be released in May 2023. Find the official release details and imagery here.

Victor Deng1170 days ago
Puma MB.02 'Honeycomb' Pair
Sneakers

'Honeycomb' Puma MB.02 Releases This Week

A new 'Honeycomb' colorway of LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.02 signature shoe that's inspired by the Charlotte Hornet's alternate jerseys is releasing in March 2023 .

Victor Deng1227 days ago
Rick & Morty x Puma MB.02 Collab
Sneakers

'Rick and Morty' x Puma MB.02 Drops This Week

LaMelo Ball is collaborating with hit animated series Rick and Morty to deliver a new Puma MB.02 sneaker collaboration in February 2023. Find the details here.

Victor Deng1248 days ago
Rick & Morty x Puma MB.02 Collab
Sneakers

Puma Is Teaming Up with Rick and Morty for Another LaMelo Ball Sneaker

LaMelo Ball is collaborating with hit animated series Rick and Morty to deliver a new Puma MB.02 sneaker collaboration in February 2023. Find the details here.

Victor Deng1258 days ago
Puma MB.02 'Jade' Lunar New Year Pair
Sneakers

LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.02 Celebrates Lunar New Year

LaMelo Ball's Puma MB.02 signature shoe is getting a new 'Jade' colorway for 2023 Lunar New Year. Click here for a closer look at the upcoming release.

Victor Deng1270 days ago
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Puma MB.02 Rookie of the Year Release Date 377586_01 Profile
Sneakers

LaMelo Ball's New Pumas Celebrate Rookie of the Year Award

The 'Rookie of the Year' Puma MB.02 features a Hornets-inspired colorway and special markings in celebration of LaMelo Ball's award-worthy rookie campaign.

Brandon Richard1322 days ago

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