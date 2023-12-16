Fake Rant of Donald Trump Commenting on Panera Lemonade Goes Viral

"Everything is bad under Biden," one of the screenshots read. "Even the lemonade is killing people. Did you see that? People drink lemonade and die."

Another quote doubles as a statement one could imagine Trump actually saying, as the former president reminded his followers that "the lemonade didn’t kill you when I was President." He added, "It was tasty and fun to drink. We loved the lemonade, didn’t we?”

Trump continued in another faux remark: "We did, but not under Biden. Bacon is more money. Gas is more money. The lemonade is more money and it kills you. When life hands you lemons, Joe Biden kills you with them.”

Back in October, Panera was sued by the family of a college student who went into cardiac arrest in September 2022 hours after buying a Charged Lemonade. A second lawsuit was filed last month by a Florida family whose loved one also passed away from cardiac arrest after drinking three lemonades in October.