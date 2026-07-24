No one seemed to know the name Mixpak - but they do now.James Keith
Featured
Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.James Keith
A video from over the weekend that is circulating on social media appears to show Mel Gibson saluting former president Donald Trump at UFC 264.Brenton Blanchet
Sports
Video Appears to Show Conor McGregor Threatening to Kill Dustin Poirier Following UFC 264 Loss
New video has emerged in which Conor McGregor appears to utter death threats at Dustin Poirier after their hugely anticipated fight at UFC 246.Joe Price