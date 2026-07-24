Poirier

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Poirier Cafe Com Leite
Music

Premiere: Poirier And Flavia Coelho Find Beauty In Variety On "Café Com Leite"

"Café Com Leite" drops May 1 via Wonderwheel.

James Keith2283 days ago
Igloofest 2016 Image
Music

Party In The Snow: Igloofest Is Montreal’s Weird & Wonderful Winter Oasis

If you want to tame winter, you might as well dance. Party in the snow, that’s the subject of an email I received earlier this month, inviting me to attend.

Aaron Zorgel3831 days ago

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