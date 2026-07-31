Places + Faces

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PLACES+FACES Looks To Refine Loungewear With Latest ‘Cozy Drop’

Combining comfort with a touch of P+F.

Sanj Patel1033 days ago
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PLACES+FACES Give A Nod To Brazil In New Drop For Spring 2023

The offering, which partially draws from founder Imran Ciesay’s recent trip to Brazil, focuses on the South American country’s iconographic motifs and colours.

Sanj Patel1183 days ago
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Shine Bright In PLACES+FACES’ Latest Reflective Capsule

Maintaining its signature text branding decoration, the new collection focuses on reflective details across stealthy tracksuit sets and a puffer jacket.

Sanj Patel1205 days ago
Mia Khalifa and Slawn in an editorial campaign
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Mia Khalifa and Slawn Star in New Collab Campaign From Outlander Magazine and PLACES+FACES

Mia Khalifa and Slawn have been enlisted for a new campaign shot by Ciesay that marks the first-ever editorial from the team at Outlander Magazine.

Trace William Cowen1270 days ago
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PLACES+FACES Keep Things ‘Cozy’ With New Sainté-Fronted Drop

Following its debut Cozy drop earlier this year, London-based brand PLACES+FACES has returned to present the third offering from the series and new lookbook.

Sanj Patel1400 days ago
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PLACES+FACES Unleash Striking Wardrobe Staples In New 'June Drop'

After releasing a concise capsule of navy staples last month, the London-based label now returns to unload a new range of striking outerwear and loungewear.

Sanj Patel1502 days ago
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PLACES+FACES Unveils First Drop Of ‘Cozy’ Collection

Fresh from the release of its first hardcover book, London-based creative stable PLACES+FACES has returned with the first installment of its new Cozy collection

Sanj Patel1554 days ago
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PLACES+FACES Unleash Fresh Staples For Second Drop Of 2022

Fresh off the back of its final drop of 2021, London-based PLACES+FACES returns with its usual selection of staple assortments for the New Year. 

Sanj Patel1639 days ago
places plus faces final drop 2021
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PLACES+FACES Delivers Final Drop of 2021

Maintaining its signature text branding decoration, PLACES+FACES now offers a selection of Winter-ready apparel designed to keep you warm this season.

Sanj Patel1695 days ago
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PLACES+FACES and Xbox Debut Collaborative Gaming Capsule

Bringing together the worlds of streetwear and gaming, the capsule centres around the iconic Xbox controller, which arrives in a gradient of orange and red...

Sanj Patel1751 days ago
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PLACES+FACES Unveil Final Drop In Spring/Summer ‘21 Collection

Dropping the final installment of their Spring/Summer ‘21 collection, PLACES+FACES have returned with their newest assortment of logo T-shirts, printed vests...

Sanj Patel1804 days ago
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PLACES+FACES Link Up With The Design Museum for New Capsule Collection

Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street is an exhibition with StockX that presents the power of sneaker culture and the communities that have uplifted it. 

Sanj Patel1826 days ago
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Unknown T Unveils Merch Collab With Billionaire Boys Club, PLACES+FACES

Ahead of the release of his new mixtape 'Adolescence' (due July 30), UK drill star Unknown T has linked up with Billionaire Boys Club and PLACES+FACES for a...

Sanj Patel1856 days ago
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PLACES+FACES Tap KwolleM For Latest Capsule Collection

Further highlights reference more traditional offerings, with a polo shirt and a corduroy jacket also releasing in both green and black colourways.

Sanj Patel1876 days ago
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PLACES+FACES Unveil All-New Pieces In Their First Lookbook Of 2021

Places+Faces have just unveiled their first drop of 2021,  with a host of new pieces and colourways set to release alongside imprint staples this Friday.

Jacob Davey2008 days ago
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