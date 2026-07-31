Pirelli Calendar

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Lupita Nyong'o in the 2018 Pirelli Calendar
Pop Culture

Puff Daddy, Lupita Nyong'o, and Lil Yachty Lead Pirelli's First-Ever All-Black Calendar

Puff Daddy, Lupita Nyong'o, and Lil Yachty will be joined by Naomi Campbell, Whoopi Goldberg, and more.

juliarp3303 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

The Pirelli Calendar Evolution Continues With Peter Lindbergh Set to Shoot the 2017 Edition

Acclaimed photographer Peter Lindbergh will shoot the upcoming 2017 Pirelli calendar.

Tyler Watamanuk3727 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Serena Williams and Amy Schumer Strip Down for Pirelli's 2016 Calendar

Here's a look at images from the coveted calendar.

Erica Euse3901 days ago
Style

Here Are Behind the Scenes Photos From the 2016 Pirelli Calendar Shoot Starring Serena Williams

Here are behind the scenes photos from the 2016 Pirelli calendar shoot starring Serena Williams, Amy Schumer and more.

Tyler Watamanuk3966 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

The 2016 Pirelli Calendar Will Also Feature Yoko Ono, Patti Smith, and Tavi Gevinson

The 2016 Pirelli calendar will also include Yoko Ono, Patti Smith, and Tavi Gevinson.

Joshua Espinoza3970 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Style

Serena Williams Will Be Featured in the Newest Pirelli Calendar

Huge news. Serena Williams will be included in the 2016 Pirelli Calendar.

Alexis Castro3973 days ago
Style

Pirelli Calendar Celebrates 50 Years of Beautiful Women With a New Retrospective Book

Pirelli Calendar celebrates 50 years with a retrospective book called "Pirelli - The Calendar, 50 Years and More."

Joshua Espinoza4046 days ago
Style

"Form and Desire" Exhibition Comes to the Palazzo Reale in Milan for the Pirelli Calendar 2015

A look at images from the Pirelli Calendars of the past to celebrate the newest edition photographed by Steven Meisel.

Cedar Pasori4275 days ago
Style

Model Gigi Hadid Talks Being in the Pirelli Calendar 2015 and ​Getting Advice From Carine Roitfeld

Hadid is quickly becoming one of the fashion industry's top models​ at only 19 years old.​

Luis Paez-Pumar4276 days ago
Style

Candice Huffine Talks Being the First Plus-Size Model in the Pirelli Calendar and How Photographer Steven Meisel Changed Her Life

Huffine has been an influential figure in paving the way for plus-size models.

Emily Oberg4277 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Style

The Beautiful Pirelli Calendar Models Tell Us What They Want Guys to Wear in 2015

At the launch of the 2015 Pirelli Calendar, we asked four of the models what they love to see men wear.

Cedar Pasori4278 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Peep Behind-the-Scenes Photos From the Fetish-Themed 2015 Pirelli Calendar

The newest edition of Pirelli's iconic calendar has been photographed by Steven Meisel.

Cedar Pasori4391 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App