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Puff Daddy, Lupita Nyong'o, and Lil Yachty Lead Pirelli's First-Ever All-Black Calendar
Puff Daddy, Lupita Nyong'o, and Lil Yachty will be joined by Naomi Campbell, Whoopi Goldberg, and more.
The Pirelli Calendar Evolution Continues With Peter Lindbergh Set to Shoot the 2017 Edition
Acclaimed photographer Peter Lindbergh will shoot the upcoming 2017 Pirelli calendar.
Serena Williams and Amy Schumer Strip Down for Pirelli's 2016 Calendar
Here's a look at images from the coveted calendar.
Here Are Behind the Scenes Photos From the 2016 Pirelli Calendar Shoot Starring Serena Williams
Here are behind the scenes photos from the 2016 Pirelli calendar shoot starring Serena Williams, Amy Schumer and more.
The 2016 Pirelli Calendar Will Also Feature Yoko Ono, Patti Smith, and Tavi Gevinson
The 2016 Pirelli calendar will also include Yoko Ono, Patti Smith, and Tavi Gevinson.
Serena Williams Will Be Featured in the Newest Pirelli Calendar
Huge news. Serena Williams will be included in the 2016 Pirelli Calendar.
Pirelli Calendar Celebrates 50 Years of Beautiful Women With a New Retrospective Book
Pirelli Calendar celebrates 50 years with a retrospective book called "Pirelli - The Calendar, 50 Years and More."
"Form and Desire" Exhibition Comes to the Palazzo Reale in Milan for the Pirelli Calendar 2015
A look at images from the Pirelli Calendars of the past to celebrate the newest edition photographed by Steven Meisel.
Model Gigi Hadid Talks Being in the Pirelli Calendar 2015 and Getting Advice From Carine Roitfeld
Hadid is quickly becoming one of the fashion industry's top models at only 19 years old.
Candice Huffine Talks Being the First Plus-Size Model in the Pirelli Calendar and How Photographer Steven Meisel Changed Her Life
Huffine has been an influential figure in paving the way for plus-size models.
The Beautiful Pirelli Calendar Models Tell Us What They Want Guys to Wear in 2015
At the launch of the 2015 Pirelli Calendar, we asked four of the models what they love to see men wear.
Peep Behind-the-Scenes Photos From the Fetish-Themed 2015 Pirelli Calendar
The newest edition of Pirelli's iconic calendar has been photographed by Steven Meisel.