Nike Tennis Classic

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Nike Fly Leather Tennis Classic
Sneakers

Nike Introduces New Sneaker 'Super Material'

Nike debuts a new recycled material that it calls Flyleather.

Brendan Dunne3224 days ago
NikeCourt Tennis Classic El Decimo Rafael Nadal French Open Release Date Profile
Sneakers

Nike Releasing Sneaker to Celebrate Rafael Nadal's 10th French Open Title

Nike Releasing Limited Sneaker to Celebrate Rafael Nadal's 10th French Open Title

Brandon Richard3323 days ago
Nike Tennis Classic Ultra Flyknit Racer Blue
Sneakers

The Next Nike Tennis Classic Ultra Flyknit

Racer Blue gets the call on this pair.

Brandon Richard3656 days ago
Sneakers

Nike and Liberty Come Together for Floral Tennis Sneakers

The latest in the long line of collaborations between the two.

Brendan Dunne3685 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Celebrates French Open With Chinese Sneaker

Naike branding back.

Brendan Dunne3724 days ago
Sneakers

Nike's Latest "Multicolor" Flyknit

Featuring an unexpected silhouette.

Brendan Dunne3728 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Officially Unveiled Two Different Tennis Classic Flyknits

Here's the official details.

Riley Jones3732 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Tennis Borrows the Flyknit Racer

For this hybrid style.

Brendan Dunne3738 days ago
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Nike Made a Flyknit Version of a Tennis Shoe From the '80s

The most unexpected Flyknits yet?

Riley Jones3789 days ago
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Here’s a Look at What Nike Has Planned for the Holidays

Nike's bringing out the classics for Christmas.

Riley Jones3879 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Serves Up Gum-Bottom Tennis Retros

More from the Tennis Classic.

Brendan Dunne3931 days ago
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Sneakers

NikeLab Remastered a Tennis Classic for the U.S. Open (UPDATE)

With the US Open anticipation in full swing, NikeLab has announced the NikeCourt Tennis Classic. Find out everything you need to know here.

Riley Jones3979 days ago
Sneakers

The US Open Is Coming, So Are More NikeCourt Sneakers

Two new pairs of Tennis Classics.

Brendan Dunne3986 days ago
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A fragment design x Nike Collab Just Dropped Out of Nowhere

This fragment design x Nike Tennis Classic AC SP just dropped exclusively at Japan's The Pool Shinjuku pop-up.

Riley Jones4048 days ago

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