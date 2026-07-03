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Sneakers Seized by New York Police to Be Auctioned Off

The New York State is auctioning off rare sneakers that it seized in a recent drug bust. Click here for additional details and how you can pick up a pair.

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Nike LeBron 11 Elite 'Blue 3M'

It appears that the Nike LeBron 11 Elite run hasn't yet reached its end.

Brandon Richard4362 days ago
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Nike LeBron 11 Championship Pack in Detail

Did Nike have a LeBron 11 Elite planned for this year's Champion Pack?

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Turns Out the Red/Gold Nike LeBron 11 Elite May Actually Still Release

Rumored to be half of a celebratory championship pack, the shoe may still be making its way to retail.

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Nike LeBron 11 Elite ‘Team Collection’ Releasing at Eastbay

A new version of King James' latest for the postseason.

Brandon Richard4480 days ago
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Nike LeBron 11 Elite - Wolf Grey/Crimson-Cool Grey-Black

Here's a detailed look at another upcoming Nike LeBron 11 Elite colorway, this pair primarily decked out in grey.

Brandon Richard4526 days ago
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Nike LeBron 11 Elite - Black/Metallic Gold-Mango-White

Yesterday, we gave you release information for three upcoming colorways of the Nike LeBron 11 Elite. Today, a closer look at one of those drops.

Brandon Richard4526 days ago
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Release Information for the Nike LeBron 11 Elite

With the regular season winding down, Nike Basketball is preparing to launch the elite version of the Nike LeBron 11.

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