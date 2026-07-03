Nike-Exp-X14

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Nike EXP X14 QS 'White/Emerald Rise/Cone/Blue Chill' BQ6972 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

Nike Is Dropping a Multicolor Pack of EXP-X14s

The release date and details for Nike's new EXP-X14 QS pack including 'White/Emerald Rise/Cone/Blue Chill' and 'Black/Wolf Grey/Dark Grey/Blue Chill' colorways.

Riley Jones2871 days ago
Nike WMNS EXP X14 'Black/White/Wolf Grey' AO3170 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

These Women's Exclusive EXP-X14s Release Next Week

The release date and tech info for the women's Nike EXP-X14 in 'Black/White/Wolf Grey.' The runner features React cushioning and is one of Nike's latest translucent designs.

Riley Jones2892 days ago
Nike EXP X14 CR7 BV0076 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

Cristiano Ronaldo's New Nikes Won't Be Easy to Get

Nike made special 'CR7' EXP-X14 sneakers for soccer star and recent Juventus signee Cristiano Ronaldo. The sneakers are said to be a China exclusive release.

Riley Jones2919 days ago

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