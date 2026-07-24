Nathan Fillion

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Lanterns.
Pop Culture

New HBO 'Lanterns' Trailer Reveals Sinestro, Manhunters, and Nathan Fillion

The new trailer for the DC show expands the scope of the series into deep space ahead of its premiere on HBO.

Trey Alston33 minutes ago

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