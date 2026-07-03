Nathalie Emmanuel

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nathalie emmanuel
Pop Culture

Nathalie Emmanuel Says Goodbye to 'Game of Thrones' Cast With Emotional Tribute

Nathalie Emmanuel posted a heartfelt goodbye to her costars on Instagram.

Alex Galbraith2629 days ago
Nathalie Emmanuel
Pop Culture

'Game of Thrones' Star Nathalie Emmanuel Says Final Season is 'Heartbreaking'

Nathalie Emmanuel, who portrays Missandei on the hit HBO show, promises that the final season of 'Game of Thrones' will be "incredibly satisfying for people."

Joe Price2894 days ago

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