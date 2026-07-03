Complex anchor & show host Natasha Martinez shares here favorite locations in Los Angeles. Including coffee shops, boutiques, restaurants, yoga studios & more.Natasha Martinez
Featured
The first season of the Peacock mystery series, premiering Jan. 26, evokes feelings of Columbo and features a dynamite performance from Natasha Lyonne.William Goodman
Spending a night in? Here are our top picks for the best movies you can watch on Netflix right now.Brent Eickhoff
Pop Culture
33 'Thor Love and Thunder' Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits Scenes)
We have collected 33 Easter eggs and references that we spotted in 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' plus a breakdown of the mid-credit and end-credit scenes.Kevin Wong