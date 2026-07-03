Name Change

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

(L) Zahara Jolie-Pitt in a white dress. (R) Brad Pitt in a green suit with sunglasses.
Pop Culture

Zahara Jolie Files to Legally Drop 'Pitt' From Her Name

The 21-year-old filed a petition earlier this year to drop Pitt from her legal name.

Alex Ocho38 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App