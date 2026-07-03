Na'kia Crawford

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Life

Akron Police Identify Suspects in the Murder of Na'Kia Crawford

Akron police held a press conference to confirm that three suspects have been identified in connection with the murder of Black teen Na'Kia Crawford

Joe Price2221 days ago
police line
Life

18-Year-Old Black Woman Fatally Shot at a Stoplight in Ohio

An 18-year-old Black woman named Na'kia Crawford has died after she was shot multiple times inside a car in Akron, Ohio on Saturday.

Joe Price2224 days ago

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