From Blueface’s studio debut to Rihanna’s long-awaited return, these are the most anticipated new albums coming out in 2019.Eric Skelton
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From Cardi B to Future to Frank Ocean to Beyoncé, these are (hopefully) the new albums coming out we're most excited to hear in 2018.edwinortiz
These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', J. Cole's 'The Fall Off', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Drake and Jessie Reyez to rising stars Baby Nova and Angine de Poitrine, these are the Canadian albums soundtracking 2026—and proving the country's musical renaissance is far from over.Mr. Wavvy