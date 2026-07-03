Latest Stories
Kaytranada Says He Was Approached About Making Beats For Drake In Montreality Interview
The Montreal artist could've ended up on Drake's house-influenced record 'Honestly, Nevermind.'
Nardwuar Offers Career Advice In Montreality Interview: 'Keep Going, Keep Doing It'
The Canadian interviewer talked about an interview he did with Nirvana in 1994 that nobody listened to.
Sexyy Red Explains What "SkeeYee" Means In New Montreality Interview
The St. Louis rapper also professed her love for Facebook drama.
Freakey Drops New Album and Video, Signs Co-Publishing Deal with Wondagurl
Montreal producer Freakey dropped his latest album Condamné à L’excellence, and celebrated signing a co-publishing deal with Wondagurl’s Wondachild.
Montreal’s Rowjay Keeps Making European Inroads on “Avenir”
Montreal rapper Rowjay continues his hot streak of European collabs by linking up with France’s Serane and Belgian beatmaker JeanJass on “Avenir.”
Rap Interview Show Montreality Drops Its First Toronto Cypher
Rap interview show Montreality is branching out even further with its first Toronto cypher starring YTN Paco, Velow, NF Portion, Charmaine, and TwoTiime.
Montreality Showcases Local Rap in New Cypher Series
Montreality’s YouTube has launched a new cypher series starring the best up-and-coming talent from the very city that gave the channel its name.