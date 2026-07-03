Montreality

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Music

Kaytranada Says He Was Approached About Making Beats For Drake In Montreality Interview

The Montreal artist could've ended up on Drake's house-influenced record 'Honestly, Nevermind.'

Kyle Parkinson941 days ago
Music

Nardwuar Offers Career Advice In Montreality Interview: 'Keep Going, Keep Doing It'

The Canadian interviewer talked about an interview he did with Nirvana in 1994 that nobody listened to.

Kyle Parkinson957 days ago
Music

Sexyy Red Explains What "SkeeYee" Means In New Montreality Interview

The St. Louis rapper also professed her love for Facebook drama.

Louis Pavlakos1033 days ago
Montreal producer Freakey
Music

Freakey Drops New Album and Video, Signs Co-Publishing Deal with Wondagurl

Montreal producer Freakey dropped his latest album Condamné à L’excellence, and celebrated signing a co-publishing deal with Wondagurl’s Wondachild.

Erik Leijon1331 days ago
Canadian rapper Rowjay for Avenir
Music

Montreal’s Rowjay Keeps Making European Inroads on “Avenir”

Montreal rapper Rowjay continues his hot streak of European collabs by linking up with France’s Serane and Belgian beatmaker JeanJass on “Avenir.”

Erik Leijon1334 days ago
Advertisement
New Montreality Toronto and Ottawa cypher rappers
Music

Rap Interview Show Montreality Drops Its First Toronto Cypher

Rap interview show Montreality is branching out even further with its first Toronto cypher starring YTN Paco, Velow, NF Portion, Charmaine, and TwoTiime.

Erik Leijon1409 days ago
Montreality cypher series featuring Nate Husser, Zach Zoya and more
Music

Montreality Showcases Local Rap in New Cypher Series

Montreality’s YouTube has launched a new cypher series starring the best up-and-coming talent from the very city that gave the channel its name.

Erik Leijon1683 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App