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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Karamo Brown attends the 2026 Native Son Awards at Chelsea Piers on June 19, 2026 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Jussie Smollett attends "Joe Turner's Come And Gone" opening night on April 25, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Karamo Brown Appears to Call New Partner Jussie Smollett 'My Forever Person'

The 'Queer Eye' star alluded to meeting his "equal" in Smollett, who's his longtime friend.

Jaelani Turner-Williams16 days ago

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