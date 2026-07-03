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Tricks might be for kids, but remixes are for DADs. We're just suckers for a solid rerub. This week we've got everything from thunderous Jersey club to light and airy house. Here are this week's best remixes.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Godzilla x The Titans series coming to Apple
Pop Culture

Godzilla Live-Action Series in the Works at AppleTV+

The untitled series will focus on a family's journey to uncover its long buried secrets as well as its connection to the secret Monarch organization.

Joshua Espinoza1640 days ago

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