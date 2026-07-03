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London's Merc Is Bringing Back the Mod with Its Latest Range of Harrington Jackets
Get your Vespa headlights out.
The Sequel to "Half-Life 2" Already Exists (Video)
Tired of waiting for a sequel to to "Half-Life 2?" One modder decided to make his own.
Modder Turns "Grand Theft Auto V" Into a First-Person Shooter (Video)
A modder has turn "Grand Theft Auto V" into a first-person shooter bringing players down to street level.
"NBA 2K14" Mod Finally Settles the Question: Who Would Win, Superman or The Hulk? (Video)
Avengers vs The Justice League for the championship.
Play "Doom" With "Resident Evil Characters (Video)
Play a classic in a new way
Shut it Down, the Internet Has Peaked: "Battletoads" in "Skyrim" (Video)
Rash from Battletoads has been modded into Skyrim as, as far as we can tell, a hand-to-hand specialist. Rash may be channeling late years Marlon Brando as Jabba
Zelda "Total War" Mod 3.0 Shows the Dark Side of Hyrule (Video)
Put the kids to bed and cover Tingle eyes.
"Grand Theft Auto IV" Incredible Hulk Mod is Gamma Rage Realized (Video)
What GTA IV was missing: car throwing, daddy issues.
New "Skyrim" Mod Discovers How Fast a Dragon Can Get From Point A to Point B (Video)
What's the mileage on that guy?
Modder Adds Hello Kitty Flashlight to 'Alan Wake' Just to Prove That it's Possible
Modding 'Alan Wake' is apparently difficult, and this is the best that can be done.
The Dovahkiin Visits the Mushroom Kingdom With the "Super Skyrim Bros." Mod
This mod is insane.
"Grand Theft Auto IV" Mod Channels The Spirit of Vengeance by Playing as "Ghost Rider"
And not a Nicolas Cage to be found anywhere
"Grand Theft Auto IV" Modder Recreates "Back to the Future" DeLorean with REAL TIME TRAVEL
Where we're going.. you'll still need roads. It's GTA IV, after all.
This Extensive "Super Mario Galaxy 2.5" Mod Looks Just as Good as the Original
What do you think?
"Grand Theft Auto IV" Gets End of Days Mod with "Desert Storm"
Beautiful MOD combines all the best of a world taken back by nature.