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Latest Stories

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Pop Culture

The Sequel to "Half-Life 2" Already Exists (Video)

Tired of waiting for a sequel to to "Half-Life 2?" One modder decided to make his own.

LastOneAwakeNYC4407 days ago
Pop Culture

Modder Turns "Grand Theft Auto V" Into a First-Person Shooter (Video)

A modder has turn "Grand Theft Auto V" into a first-person shooter bringing players down to street level.

LastOneAwakeNYC4407 days ago
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Pop Culture

"NBA 2K14" Mod Finally Settles the Question: Who Would Win, Superman or The Hulk? (Video)

Avengers vs The Justice League for the championship.

Hanuman Welch4534 days ago
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Pop Culture

Play "Doom" With "Resident Evil Characters (Video)

Play a classic in a new way

LastOneAwakeNYC4590 days ago
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Pop Culture

Shut it Down, the Internet Has Peaked: "Battletoads" in "Skyrim" (Video)

Rash from Battletoads has been modded into Skyrim as, as far as we can tell, a hand-to-hand specialist. Rash may be channeling late years Marlon Brando as Jabba

Hanuman Welch4617 days ago
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Pop Culture

Zelda "Total War" Mod 3.0 Shows the Dark Side of Hyrule (Video)

Put the kids to bed and cover Tingle eyes.

LastOneAwakeNYC4743 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Grand Theft Auto IV" Incredible Hulk Mod is Gamma Rage Realized (Video)

What GTA IV was missing: car throwing, daddy issues.

LastOneAwakeNYC4764 days ago
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Pop Culture

Modder Adds Hello Kitty Flashlight to 'Alan Wake' Just to Prove That it's Possible

Modding 'Alan Wake' is apparently difficult, and this is the best that can be done.

Michael Rougeau4927 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Grand Theft Auto IV" Mod Channels The Spirit of Vengeance by Playing as "Ghost Rider"

And not a Nicolas Cage to be found anywhere

Hanuman Welch5058 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Grand Theft Auto IV" Modder Recreates "Back to the Future" DeLorean with REAL TIME TRAVEL

Where we're going.. you'll still need roads. It's GTA IV, after all.

Michael Rougeau5071 days ago
Pop Culture

"Grand Theft Auto IV" Gets End of Days Mod with "Desert Storm"

Beautiful MOD combines all the best of a world taken back by nature.

Hanuman Welch5090 days ago
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