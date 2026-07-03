Featured
Latest Stories
Premiere: MistaJam Reworks RuthAnne's "Unrequited" Into A Club-Ready Bop
MistaJam's version fires it straight into club territory with a punchy 4x4 beat and a deep, funk-filled groove that veers almost into the realm of disco.
Kurupt FM Hit MistaJam's 1Xtra Show With Big Narstie, Stormzy, Craig David & More
The pirate radio station brought unreal levels of hype to their Sixty Minutes session.
Watch Dizzee Rascal, General Levy, and More on MistaJam's #SIXTYMINUTESLIVE Grime Takeover
UK grime fans, tune in. This past Wednesday, MistaJam's #SIXTYMINUTESLIVE was a special grime takeover, featuring vets like Dizzee Rascal, Tempa T, JM
Diplo to Drop World Cup Mix on MistaJam's BBC Radio 1 Show on June 12
While many soccer pundits may be unsure of the United States squad's chances at taking home the championship trophy, Diplo's still bringing a World Cu
Download Camo & Krooked's Daily Dose Guest Mix
Camo & Krooked definitely flipped the script on fans with Zeitgeist, their recently-released Hospital album. Throughout their latest guest mix, the duo brought MistaJam a bit deeper into their evolved sound, mixing not only drum & bass but house and other bouncy sounds here. It might pain some of the mainstays, but this is the evolution of dance music, and hell, we forever preach instilling your influences into the drum & bass scene, so why neglect when producers operate outside of the dnb zone?
Listen to Kill the Noise's "OWSLA After Dark" Mix
Back in August, we told you about MistaJam bringing in the OWSLA camp for a special "OWSLA After Dark" mix series. Jack Beats kicked off the series and Kill The Noise was on deck. Mixing his own tunes in with I Am Legion, Brillz, Heroes x Villains, Flosstradamus, Baauer, Skrillex, Ummet Ozcan, DJ Snake, and a grip of others, this is something you need to hear. KTN is saying "fuck your genres" and doing whatever he wants; and that's the way it should be.
Download Atlantic Connection's SMOG Daily Dose Guest Mix
Earlier this week, Atlantic Connection's debut EP for SMOG, The Limit, was released. It highlights his soulful, deep bass music leanings; we knew he m
Download Rockwell's Daily Dose Mix for BBC Radio 1Xtra
We all know that MistaJam has no problem bringing in the stellar talent, but this past week we got a true treat: Shogun Audio's own Rockwell went in the mix during the Daily Dose segment, and he kept it so real. He's good for some curveballs, but we were surprised at him repping Eprom the way he did! He also made sure to drop his own banger "Detroit" amongst tracks from Mefjus, Noisia, Loadstar, Machinedrum, and others. Intriguing piece of (drum and) bass music for your afternoon rideout.
Rockwell - "Detroit"
When MistaJam tells you to stop what you're doing and vibe to a tune, you better listen. He recently premiered this new tune from Rockwell, "Detroit," and it's intense. It's an obvious homage to the Detroit techno scene, but at a dnb tempo. You get a lot of those inflections and buildups, but it's at heart a serious drum & bass beast. Has a throwback Stakka & Skynet vibe to it, and should be hitting the shops on June 10. Pre-order this one right now...
Download Drumsound & Bassline Smith's "Behind The Beats" Mix
For their recent "Behind The Beats" segment for MistaJam on Radio 1, Drumsound & Bassline Smith talked about which song they wish they had produced, imitate their favorite sound, and drop a serious selection of tunes. Most of it is their own creations (under their known name as well as 2DB), and feartured cuts from TC, Metrik, L Plus, and others. They kicked off the mix with their latest smash, "One In A Million," and keep the mood upfront and fierce throughout.
Listen to Sub Focus' Guest Mix for MistaJam
Sub Focus recently released his "Endorphins" single to the world, so now is as good of a time as any to get in the mix for MistaJam. While he's not af
Listen to Loadstar's BBC Radio 1 Guest Mix for MistaJam
Loadstar's Future Perfect is only a few weeks away from release, and it feels like they're introducing themselves to us for the first time. That's OK with us, as we end up getting a ton of great mixes, including this 24-minute throwdown for MistaJam. They drop a number of new tunes, including tracks like "Refuse to Love," as well as bits from Ram labelmates (Dimension, DC Breaks, Hamilton), Alix Perez, and even throws in TC's "Get Lucky" bootleg. Fierce drum & bass to close out your weekend.
Download Hucci's Daily Dose Mix for BBC Radio 1Xtra
Back in March, Hucci and Ozzie hit BBC Asian with a guest mix and interview (which we've not heard yet!); last night, though, it feels like Hucci migh
Hudson Mohawke - "Sweet Silverskin"
Oh wow. Taken from The Blessings' LuckyMe "Daily Dose" mix on MistaJam's show tonight, this Hudson Mohawke track is, everything right now. There's something about the snares on this one, the way they are kind of muddied up and paired with a weighty kick, laying the groundwork for bright riff, all being weaved together with that menacing bass? This is the stuff dreams are made of.
Download SPL's Daily Dose Mix for MistaJam
SPL, who is one of many DJs featured at the Stateside Bass Sessions 3 SXSW showcase that DAD is helping present, was featured on MistaJam's Daily Dose Mix, putting together a massive mix for the SMOG slot back in February. If trap and dubstep are your preferred sounds, SPL brings exactly what you need, ranging from a number of his own original productions to tracks from Brillz, Bro Safari, Kill the Noise, and Bassnectar.
Loadstar - "Refuse to Love"
So good to hear Loadstar knocking these heavyweight anthems right out of the park. This is the kind of drum & bass that will creep into your head rand