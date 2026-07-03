Latest Stories
Trinidad Chambliss' Jersey Swiped by Fans Who Snuck Into Locker Room
Mississippi State fans stole Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss' jersey, Lane Kiffin says.
Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach Dead at 61
In a statement, Leach's family said he died due to complications from a heart condition and thanked "football fans around the world" for their support.
Mississippi Becomes First State to Lift COVID-19 Mask Mandate
State Governor Tate Reeves announced the seemingly bad move this week. Later, he alleged that a higher power could actually heal the virus.
Arkansas Football Players Suspended for Flirting With Mississippi State Dance Team Before Game
A pair of Arkansas defensive backs have been suspended from the team for flirting with Mississippi State's dance team prior to their game on Saturday.
Mississippi State Beats UConn in Heart-Stopping Overtime Final Four Game
Mississippi State's women beat perpetual powerhouse UConn 66-64.
Mississippi State Bulldogs Coach Dan Mullen Shouts Out the adidas Yeezy and Ultra Boosts
Mississippi State Football coach Dan Mullen says the adidas Yeezy Boosts are "swagged up shoes."
Pancake Mascot Gets Kicked in Face, Twice, In Failed College Dunk Contest Attempt
Flattened like a...something.
Highly Rated College Football Recruit Apologizes For a Video Allegedly Showing Him Beating a Woman
Is an incoming five-star for Mississippi State.
Ole Miss Completely Changes CFB Playoff Picture by Upsetting Mississippi State
TCU should slide into the four-team playoff now.