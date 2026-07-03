Microsoft Teams Best New Music Spring Summer 21

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Christina Applegate Reveals She's Been Diagnosed With Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis: "It's been a strange journey."

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