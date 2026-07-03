Michael Ward

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Latest Stories

Top Boy actor Micheal Ward arrives at Thames Magistrates' Court, Bow Road, east London, where he is charged with rape and sexual assault.
Pop Culture

Actor Michael Ward Cries In Church After Being Cleared on Rape Charges

The 'Top Boy' alum tearfully attended church after being cleared on five charges of rape and sexual assault.

Jaelani Turner-Williams6 days ago
Ashley Walters, Top Boy
Music

The First Official Trailer For ‘Top Boy’ Season 2 Has Arrived

Although the last season wrapped a lot of things up, there are still a few questions left to be answered and a tonne of new avenues to explore.

James Keith1600 days ago
mobo awards presenters
Music

Central Cee, Little Simz & Ghetts Among Winners At 2021 MOBO Awards

A year on from the special, live-streamed ceremony held in the midst of lockdown, last night saw the MOBO Awards return with an live in-person ceremony.

James Keith1685 days ago
micheal-ward
Pop Culture

Micheal Ward Joins The Cast Of Sam Mendes' 'Empire Of Light' With Olivia Colman

Ward is said to have been cast as the male lead in the film, which is reportedly a love story set in an old cinema in the South Coast of England in the 1980s.

James Keith1815 days ago
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