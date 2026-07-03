Latest Stories
Actor Michael Ward Cries In Church After Being Cleared on Rape Charges
The 'Top Boy' alum tearfully attended church after being cleared on five charges of rape and sexual assault.
The First Official Trailer For ‘Top Boy’ Season 2 Has Arrived
Although the last season wrapped a lot of things up, there are still a few questions left to be answered and a tonne of new avenues to explore.
Central Cee, Little Simz & Ghetts Among Winners At 2021 MOBO Awards
A year on from the special, live-streamed ceremony held in the midst of lockdown, last night saw the MOBO Awards return with an live in-person ceremony.
Micheal Ward Joins The Cast Of Sam Mendes' 'Empire Of Light' With Olivia Colman
Ward is said to have been cast as the male lead in the film, which is reportedly a love story set in an old cinema in the South Coast of England in the 1980s.